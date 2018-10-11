U. S. Air Force awards three Launch Service Agreements
The U.S. Air Force announced the award of three Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Launch Service Agreements to (in alphabetical order) Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (formerly Orbital ATK), and United Launch Alliance.
