Soyuz cleared to launch MetOp-C meteorological satellite
Submit on Monday, November 5th, 2018 22:59
The Arianespace Soyuz mission that will orbit the third and final spacecraft in EUMETSAT’s current generation polar-orbiting weather satellite programme has been authorised for launch on 7 November (UTC) from the Spaceport in French Guiana.
