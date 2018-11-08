Submit on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 22:59

Spaceflight announced it will launch 12 spacecraft in November from India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Payloads aboard the mission include Fleet Space Technologies’ Centauri I, Harris Corporation’s HSAT, Spire’s LEMUR satellites, and BlackSky’s Global-1 microsatellite.

Related Post:U.S. spy satellite launch delayed againDelay of the day I: Atlas V/WorldView-4 (again)Delta IV Heavy launches U.S. reconnaissance satelliteUpdate 2: NROL-28 pre-launch ‘details’Update 2: NROL-28 pre-launch ‘details’SpaceX Falcon 9 static fire complete for Jason-3 launchOrbital ATK moves launch date for upcoming Minotaur C missionAll satellites for 6th Iridium NEXT launch in pre-launch processingSovrn