Submit on Monday, November 12th, 2018 22:59

The first heavy-lift Angara A5V carrier rocket equipped with a cryogenic upper stage will be launched from the Vostochny space centre in Russia’s Far East in 2026, Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

