NASA InSight team on course for Mars touchdown
Submit on Sunday, November 25th, 2018 22:58
NASA’s Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) spacecraft is on track for a soft touchdown on the surface of the Red Planet on 26 November.
