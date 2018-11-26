SSTL announces 35-kg lunar comms mission for 2021
Monday, November 26th, 2018
Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has announced that it is designing a low cost 35-kg lunar communications satellite mission called DoT-4, targeted for a 2021 launch.
