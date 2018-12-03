Submit on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 22:56

NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft has completed its 2 billion-kilometer journey to arrive at the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft executed a manoeuvre that transitioned it from flying toward Bennu to operating around the asteroid.

