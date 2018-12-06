Eurobroadband Infrastructure launches KA-SAT partner programme
Eurobroadband Infrastructure (EBI), a subsidiary of Eutelsat, is launching a Preferred Partner Programme for the distribution of capacity on its KA-SAT satellite. The programme aims at revitalising the distribution of KA-SAT capacity to boost the deployment of Internet access via satellite.
