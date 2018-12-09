Submit on Sunday, December 9th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: Chang’e 4; Date: 7 December 2018, 1823 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The lunar rover is expected to make the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon sometime in January.

