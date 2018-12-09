Saudi imaging satellites launch aboard Chinese rocket
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: SaudiSat 5A, SaudiSat 5B, 10 microsatellites and nanosatellites; Date: 7 December 2018, 0412 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. Officials declared the launch successful, according to China Great Wall Industry Corp.
