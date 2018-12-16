Submit on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Electron/Curie; Payload: ELaNa-XIX [13 cubesats]; Date: 16 December 2018, 0633 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The Curie third stage injected the CubeSats, which had a total mass of 78 kg, into a 500 km circular orbit at an inclination of 85 degrees.

