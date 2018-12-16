Russia hands over three rocket engines for Antares
Submit on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 22:54
Three Russian engines RD-181 have been handed over to Northrop Grumman, the research and industrial association NPO Energomash said.
Related Post:SatGate takes four transponders at 31.5 degrees EastCzech TV-platform CS Link signs for more Astra capacitySES moves Astra 1E to 23.5 degrees EastSES Astra enters into co-operation with Milano TeleportSkylink now uses three Astra transpondersSES Astra signs capacity deal with South Africa’s ETVTowercom doubles capacity on AstraSES Astra starts broadband via satellite in GermanySovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 10:54 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.