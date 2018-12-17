Submit on Monday, December 17th, 2018 22:58

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) and Hughes Network Systems announced the commencement of a joint venture to provide commercial satellite services across Africa, the Middle East and southwest Asia.

