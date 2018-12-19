Delay of the day: Falcon 9/GPS 3-SV01
A sensor issue on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is still delaying the launch of a new GPS III navigation satellite for the U.S. Air Force from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
