ISRO launches military communications satellite
Submit on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: GSLV Mk. II; Payload: GSAT-7A; Date: 19 December 2018, 1040 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, India. About 19 minutes after lift-off, GSAT-7A was injected into a supersynchronous Transfer Orbit of 170.8 km x 39,127 km, which is very close to the intended orbit.
