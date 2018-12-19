Soyuz lofts French military imaging satellite
Rocket: Soyuz ST-B; Payload: CSO-1; Date: 19 December 2018, 1637 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The rocket delivered the CSO-1 spacecraft passenger (which had a mass at launch of 3,566 kg) into an 800-km Sun-synchronous orbit.
