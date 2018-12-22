GomSpace, ESA sign contract to initiate work on new GOMX mission
GomSpace has signed a EUR300,000 development contract with ESA for the initiation of a new GOMX-5 satellite mission to demonstrate new nanosatellite capabilities for the next generation of constellations requiring high speed communications links and high levels of manoeuvrability.
