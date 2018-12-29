Trouble ahead for Soyuz launches in 2020 – source
The preparation and holding of planned launches of the Russian Soyuz-2 rockets at Baikonur Cosmodrome will face technical difficulties in 2020, a source in the aerospace industry was quoted as saying by Sputnik.
