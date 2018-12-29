Submit on Saturday, December 29th, 2018 22:57

The preparation and holding of planned launches of the Russian Soyuz-2 rockets at Baikonur Cosmodrome will face technical difficulties in 2020, a source in the aerospace industry was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Related Post:ABS gets the green light for operations in BrazilAriane 5 mission with Astra 2F and GSAT-10 gets the green lightMacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. results Q1 2017Satellite failures possibly caused by space dustAriane 5 delivers dual payload into orbitAriane Flight V195 gets the green lightAriane 5 launch gets the green lightGreen light given for next Ariane 5 flightSovrn