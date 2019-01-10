Chang’e-4 switches own international instruments
Submit on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 22:57
China’s Chang’e-4 probe has started carrying out a series of scientific research tasks involving multiple countries and organisations since it landed on the far side of the moon on 3 January, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced.
Related Post:Dawn Completes Primary MissionJAXA to test space junk removalGonets satellites waiting for launchAirbus, Safran finalise space launchers mergerRosetta and Philae: one year since landing on a cometNASA instruments begin science on RosettaRosetta ends its mission by slowly crash landing on a cometPhilae has landed (somehow)Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.