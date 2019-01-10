Submit on Thursday, January 10th, 2019 22:58

SSL announced that it is leveraging Maxar’s combined capabilities for a contract to define requirements for a small form-factor satellite that will monitor and measure methane emissions from oil and gas facilities around the world.

