China performs first satellite launch of 2019
Submit on Saturday, January 12th, 2019 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: Zhongxing-2D [ChinaSat-2D]; Date: 10 January 2019, 1711 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. People’s Liberation Army Daily, a military newspaper, confirmed the payload’s delivery into geostationary transfer orbit 70 minutes later.
