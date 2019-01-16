Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Iridium Certus goes live

Submit on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 22:55

Iridium Communications Inc. announced the commercial launch of its Iridium Certus broadband service, the first new capability activated from the company’s US$3 billion Iridium NEXT satellite replacement programme.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 at 10:55 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»