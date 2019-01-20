Delta IV Heavy lofts classified payload into unusual orbit
Rocket: Delta IV Heavy; Payload: NROL-71; Date: 19 January 2019, 1910 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The classified payload was delivered into an unusual low-Earth orbit with an inclination of approx. 74 degrees.
