Rocket: Delta IV Heavy; Payload: NROL-71; Date: 19 January 2019, 1910 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The classified payload was delivered into an unusual low-Earth orbit with an inclination of approx. 74 degrees.

