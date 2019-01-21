Russia to launch Arctic weather satellite
The first Russian satellite for weather forecasting and monitoring climate and environment in the Arctic region, Arktika-M, is planned to be sent to near-earth orbit in June 2019, a source in the Russian space industry was quoted as saying.
