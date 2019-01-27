Submit on Sunday, January 27th, 2019 22:59

Ball Aerospace has successfully completed the first communication demonstration between Telesat’s LEO Phase 1 satellite and Ball’s fully electronically-steered flat panel antenna at Telesat’s Allan Park ground station in Ontario, Canada.

