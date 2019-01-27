Submit on Sunday, January 27th, 2019 22:58

The original article in Sat-ND, 24 January 2019, was partially based on outdated information. It has been rewritten to reflect the fact that Thales Alenia Space/Maxar and Airbus Defence and Space were both selected to continue their work on Telesat’s LEO constellation after having completed their respective System Requirements Reviews. Hence, the article’s new title is “System Requirements Review completed for Telesat’s LEO constellation.” We apologize for any confusion.

