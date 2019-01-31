Submit on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 22:58

Following routine checks for the upcoming OneWeb launch, Arianespace informed OneWeb of technical issue on the Fregat upper stage of the Soyuz launcher. The Fregat stage has been placed in safe configuration, enabling Arianespace to conduct additional testing.

