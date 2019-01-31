Submit on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 22:56

Telesat and Loon, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced they have entered into an agreement under which Loon will deliver a network operating system design that Telesat can use to support its global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

