Loon’s balloons to support Telesat’s LEO constellation
Submit on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 22:56
Telesat and Loon, a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced they have entered into an agreement under which Loon will deliver a network operating system design that Telesat can use to support its global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.
