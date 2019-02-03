NASA awards launch services contract for Lucy mission
Submit on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 22:59
NASA has selected United Launch Services LLC (ULS) to provide launch services for the agency’s first-ever mission to explore Trojan asteroids.
