Submit on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019 22:56

Arianespace’s year-opening Ariane 5 flight, which is designated Flight VA247, has been authorised for lift-off on 5 February following a launch readiness review, which was conducted at the Spaceport in French Guiana.

