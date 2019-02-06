Submit on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 22:59

Arianespace has not accepted the offer by the Russian Lavochkin Research and Production Association to “patch up” the rupture in the pipeline that supplies helium to fuel tanks of the Fregat booster on the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket at the Guiana space centre, a source in the rocket and space industry was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Related Post:Rosetta mission to end on 30 September with comet landingJAXA to test space junk removalGonets satellites waiting for launchAirbus, Safran finalise space launchers mergerDawn enters orbit around CeresDawn nears arrival at dwarf planet CeresSES S.A. results H1 2018NASA’s TESS spacecraft starts science operationsSovrn