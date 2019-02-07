NASA, SpaceX, and Boeing update Commercial Crew launch dates
NASA and its Commercial Crew Program providers Boeing and SpaceX have agreed to move the target launch dates for the upcoming inaugural test flights of their next generation U.S. spacecraft and rockets that will launch astronauts to the International Space Station.
