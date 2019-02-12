Ethiopian broadcasters take capacity on Eutelsat 8 West B
Eutelsat Communications has signed simultaneous multi-year contracts with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation and the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters for video capacity on its Eutelsat 8 West B satellite.
