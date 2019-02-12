Submit on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 22:56

Eutelsat Communications has signed simultaneous multi-year contracts with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation and the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters for video capacity on its Eutelsat 8 West B satellite.

Related Post:Ex-Im approves US$118 million in financing to Vietnam for Vinasat 2Ex-Im Bank authorises US$343.3 million financing AsiaSat satellitesEx-Im Bank finances sale of Boeing satellites to InmarsatEx-Im approves $461 million to finance export of U.S. satellites to Hong KongEx-Im Bank financing for QuetzSat-1Ex-Im Bank financing secured for ViaSat-2ICG Introduces Cabin Telecommunications Unit For Business JetsAmid U.S. Ex-Im trouble, Azerspace-2 contract goes to SSLSovrn