Soyuz launch with OneWeb satellites set for for 26 Feb.

Submit on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 22:59

Arianespace has completed a major preparation milestone for its next Soyuz launch with integration of the mission’s payload: the initial six spacecraft in OneWeb’s constellation.

