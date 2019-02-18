Satellite News

Prelaunch processing of Egyptsat-A satellite

The prelaunch processing of the integrated launch vehicle with the Egyptsat-A satellite has begun at Baikonur Cosmodrome. The Soyuz-2 launch vehicle with Fregat upper stage was installed on the launch pad at Site 31 of Baikonur Cosmodrome.

