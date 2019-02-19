Es’hailSat, BridgeSat to co-operate on laser-based satcom
Submit on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 22:59
Es’hailSat and BridgeSat announced a strategic relationship that will provide businesses and governments across the Middle East with access to laser-based satellite broadband services.
Related Post:Smartphone satellite ‘STRaND-1’ operational in orbitSTRaND-1 pre-launch detailsSSTL delivers on Russian KANOPUS missionsSmartphone Space App competition launchedNew Surrey Satellite Technology building under constructionSSTL signs contract for collaborative mission with KazakhstanRussia orders SSTL satellite platform equipmentRaytheon wins DARPA contract to design new military imaging satellitesSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.