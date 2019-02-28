Submit on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 22:59

The first six spacecraft produced by the OneWeb Satellites joint venture of OneWeb and Airbus were successfully deployed into a circular low Earth orbit of approximately 1,000 km (altitude) and 87,77 deg. inclination on Arianespace’s first Soyuz mission of 2019 (and the launch services company’s second mission overall this year).

Related Post:Northrop Grumman-built JWST sunshield meets fabrication and test milestonesJWST spacecraft completes CDRCryogenic test of all JWST flight mirrors completedNorthrop Grumman demonstrates JWST sunshield flight processesSunshield deployment and layers fully tensioned on JWSTFirst JWST primary mirror segment undergoes final coatingJWST’s Optical Telescope Element passes CDRJWST vibration isolator completes design reviewSovrn