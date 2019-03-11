Submit on Monday, March 11th, 2019 22:59

The Vega-C launch system recently passed its Critical Design Review and is now ready to complete manufacturing and final testing as part of the qualification phase.

Related Post:JWST’s Optical Telescope Element passes CDRJWST vibration isolator completes design reviewFirst JWST primary mirror segment undergoes final coating10 years ago: Opportunity lands on MarsUpdate: Belgian consortium signs contract to build Vietnamese EO satelliteNorthrop Grumman completes tower supporting JWST mirrors, science instrumentsAssembly stand for JWST flight optics completedNGC completes next critical launch milestones of NASA’s JWSTSovrn