Thales Alenia Space marks key milestone for the NanoRacks airlock module
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 22:57
Thales Alenia Space announced that its shell for NanoRacks’ Airlock Module is ready to be shipped to NanoRacks’ integration facilities in Houston, Texas.
