BlackSky completes Global-1 and -2 on-orbit milestones
Submit on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 22:58
BlackSky, a provider of geospatial intelligence, satellite imaging, and global monitoring services, announced it has successfully achieved several significant on-orbit milestones of its first two Earth-imaging spacecraft, Global-1 and -2. Demonstrating the full operational performance of the spacecraft, the company showcased several images of economic points of interest taken by the first two smallsats in its high-revisit, Earth-imaging constellation.
