Video: Intelsat 29e damaged in high-energy event
Submit on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 22:59
A video released by ExoAnalytics indicates that Intelsat 29e suffered a rather violent anomaly that created several medium-sized pieces of debris. Meanwhile, the satellite (or what’s left of it) is accelerating its eastward drift.
