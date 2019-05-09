Submit on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 22:57

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) and Hughes Network Systems, LLC announced an agreement to enter into a joint venture to provide commercial Ka-band satellite broadband services in Brazil. Hughes will hold the majority interest in the joint venture.

