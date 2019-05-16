York Space Systems successfully completes bus commissioning of S-CLASS
May 16th, 2019
York Space Systems announced that it has successfully completed bus commissioning of its S-CLASS spacecraft platform from its Multi-Mission Operations Center (M-MOC) located in Denver, Colorado.
