Rocket: PSLV-C46 (core only); Payload: RISAT-2B [RISAT-2BR1?]; Date: 22 May 2019, 0000 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. PSLV-C46 injected RISAT-2B into a orbit of 556 km about 15 minutes and 25 seconds after lift-off.

