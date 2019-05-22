Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 22:57

The Meteor-M No 2-2 spacecraft has been delivered to the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East in preparation for the upcoming launch, the press service of the Center for operating ground-based space infrastructure facilities said.

