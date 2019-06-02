Roskosmos signs contract to buy 8 rockets for ISS missions
Roskosmos has signed a contract for buying eight Soyuz-2-1a rockets, which will transport Progress MS resupply ships and Soyuz MS manned spaceships to the International Space Station (ISS), according to data from SPARK Marketing.
