Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ariane 6 development on track

Submit on Monday, June 10th, 2019 22:58

Europe’s Ariane 6 launch vehicle is set to debut with a commercial mission in 2020 – industry is carrying out the final tests and starting production. The Ariane 6 launch zone at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana is near completion.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»