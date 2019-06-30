Submit on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 22:58

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the AEHF-5 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems is now targeted for Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 1112 UTC, with a two-hour launch window.

