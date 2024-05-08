China just sent a secret mini-rover to the far side of the moon on its Chang’e 6 sample-return probe
A tiny, previously undisclosed lunar rover has been spotted strapped to the side of China’s moon-bound Chang’e 6 lander in newly released pre-launch photos. The true purpose of the rover, which is scheduled to land on the moon’s far side, remains a mystery.
